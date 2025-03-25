Hogs Face Pressure on Monday

Lean hog futures slipped 42 cents to $1.70 in the red on Monday. The USDA national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $90.29 on Monday afternoon, $1.89 above the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index for March 20 was back down 32 cents from the previous day at $88.88.

The Monday afternoon FOB plant pork cutout from USDA was up 51 cents at $97.37 per cwt. The ham was the only primal reported lower, with the rib leading the way higher, up $4.58. USDA estimated Monday’s Federally inspected hog slaughter at 488,000 head. That is up 1,000 from last Monday and 4,650 head above the same Monday last year.

Commodity Bulletin:

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $85.700, down $0.425,

May 25 Hogs closed at $88.550, down $1.100

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $95.800, down $1.675,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.