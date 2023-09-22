News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Extending Drop

September 22, 2023 — 12:56 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Following the sharp losses on Thursday, the Friday market has hogs another triple digits lower. Dec futures are again leading the way on a 2.9% pullback to follow the limit loss yesterday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was listed at $77.95 for Friday morning, with no comparison to yesterday’s AM quote. The CME Lean Hog Index for 9/19 was 9 cents higher to $86.67. 

Pork cutout futures are currently 0.77% to 3.5% in the red. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Friday morning was cited at $98.46 after another 29 cent drop. USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 1.938 million head through Thursday. That is for the week at 1.454m head. That is 33k head above last week but is 2,000 head behind the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs  are at $81.875, down $1.075,

Dec 23 Hogs  are at $72.225, down $2.250

Oct 23 Pork Cutout  is at $93.075, down $0.725,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.