Hogs Easing Lower into the Weekend

Lean hog futures are trading with 30 to 65 cent losses on Friday’s midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $106.04 on Friday morning, dropping $6.71 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up a dime at $107.14 on July 9.

Pork production out of the US was raised by 45 million lbs for the 2025 projection from the World Ag Outlook Board, to 28.041 billion lbs. That came via an increase to the last half of the year. Estimates for the 2026 production were up 110 million lbs to 24.48 billion lbs.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from the Friday AM report was back down $1.68 at $112.47. The butt primal was up $10.76, with the rib and loin also higher. The rest of the primals were down, led by the belly, $14 lower. Thursday’s estimated hog slaughter was 473,000 head by the USDA, with the week to date total at 1.891 million head following a revised Wednesday total. That was up 70,000 head from last week but 736 head below last year.

Jul 25 Hogs are at $106.950, down $0.300,

Aug 25 Hogs are at $105.575, down $0.650

Oct 25 Hogs is at $91.775, down $0.500,

