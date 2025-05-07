Hogs Closes with Losses on Tuesday

Lean hog futures pulled back into the Tuesday close, with contracts down 70 cents to $1.425. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $93.58 on Tuesday afternoon, up $3.62 on higher volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 18 cents higher on May 2, at $89.87.

March pork exports total 641.02 million lbs according to Census data converted to a carcass basis. That was a 4-year high for the month and the third largest all time for March.

Tuesday afternoon’s FOB plant pork cutout value was down 96 cents/cwt on a carcass basis, at $95.70. The picnic was the only primal reported higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter from USDA was estimated 485,000 head for Tuesday, with a weekly total ta 967,000 head. That was down 7,000 head from the previous week and 9,019 head above the same week last year.

May 25 Hogs closed at $91.550, down $0.700,

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $97.575, down $1.425

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $99.400, down $1.000,

