Hogs Closed Higher on Thursday

The bonus day for the month of Feb finished with the lean hog board 27 to 67 cents stronger. April futures were a net $1.80 higher for the month. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $1.02 stronger to $75.49 for Thursday. The CME Lean Hog Index was $79.91 up by 13 cents for 2/27.

The weekly pork Export Sales were 32.4k MT for the week ending 2/22. That was a 12% increase for the week led by sales to Mexico and South Korea. USDA had shipments at 33k MT for the week for a yearly total of 257.2k MT. That remains 10% ahead of last year’s pace.

The Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Thursday was 12 cents weaker at $90.22. USDA estimated the FI hog slaughter for the week through Thursday at 1.965 million head compared to 1.96m last week and 1.93m during the same week last year.

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $86.625, up $0.625,

May 24 Hogs closed at $90.725, up $0.275

Apr 24 Pork Cutout closed at $93.300, down $0.000,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.