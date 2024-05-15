News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Close Tuesday with Strength

May 15, 2024 — 01:07 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Lean hogs saw some gains to round up the Tuesday session, up 7 to 87 cents across the board. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was up $1.05 in the Tuesday afternoon print at $90.83. The CME Lean Hog Index was down a dime on May 10 at $91.22.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was back down 93 cents in the Tuesday PM report at $101.51. The belly w down $4.85 to lead to the downside, with the loin and butt also reported lower. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 480,000 head, taking the week to date total to 941,000 head. That is 18,000 head below last week but 5,292 head above the same week last year.

May 24 Hogs  closed at $91.825, up $0.375,

Jun 24 Hogs  closed at $98.325, up $0.850

Jul 24 Hogs  closed at $100.925, up $0.875,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.