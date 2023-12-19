Hogs Close Tuesday Weaker

Front month lean hog futures ended the session with 50c to $1.02 losses on the Tuesday session. Feb is now at a $7 discount to the April contract. The National Average Base Hog price fell by $1.42 on Tuesday afternoon to $46.97. The CME Lean Hog Index was 56 cents weaker to $66.59 on 12/15.

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value dropped 91 cents on Tuesday afternoon to $83.06. USDA had quoted the bellies $11.77 lower in the AM report. The Tuesday FI hog slaughter was listed as 491k head for a weekly total of 968k head. That is 32k more than last week’s pace but trails the same week last year by 3k head.

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $70.550, down $1.025,

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $77.600, down $0.975

Feb 24 Pork Cutout closed at $81.725, up $0.000,

