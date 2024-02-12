Hogs Close Red on Monday

Nearby lean hog futures finished the session 2 to 22 cents in the red after a tighter range from -80 to +57 cents. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $1.42 stronger on Monday afternoon to $65.21. The CME Lean Hog Index was 40 cents weaker on 2/9 to $73.60.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $2.57 stronger to $88.54. The hams and the bellies were each up by $5. USDA reported FI hog slaughter at 491k head for Monday. That compared to 487k head last week, and is up 9.5k head vs the same week last year.

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $73.575, down $0.100,

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $81.125, down $0.025

Feb 24 Pork Cutout closed at $85.800, up $1.100,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

