Hogs Close Out Wednesday Mixed

The midweek lean hog trading session left the board on both sides of UNCH. Feb was 50c higher at the bell, while April faded by 15 cents on the day. The Feb contract printed a $1.25 range so far through Wednesday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was up by $3.16 on Wednesday afternoon to $62.56. The 1/26 CME Lean Hog Index was up another 70 cents to $70.60.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value fell 88 cents in the PM report to $87.56. The federally inspected hog slaughter was 1.473m head for the week through Wednesday. That compares to 1.455m head last week and 1.443m head during the same week last year.

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $76.350, up $0.500,

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $84.825, down $0.075

Feb 24 Pork Cutout closed at $88.050, down $0.700,

