Hogs Close Mostly Weaker on Friday

Lean hogs remained in the black for the week, though futures pulled back some on Friday. The front months settled the day UNCH to 25 cents weaker, save for a 2 cent gain in the June contract. October stayed at a net $1.60 gain for the week Friday to Friday. Friday’s National Average Afternoon Base Hog price was $77.53, down by another 91 cents. CME’s Lean Hog Index was 46 cents higher to $86.94 for 9/13.

CFTC’s weekly CoT update showed managed money with a 38,168 contract net long in hogs as of 9/12. That was a 6k contract stronger net position with fewer shorts in play in addition to net new buying for the week.

Pork cutout futures closed 2 to 30 cents weaker on the week’s last trading day. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value dropped another 26 cents on Friday to $98.83. USDA’s estimate for the week’s FI hog slaughter was 2.531 million head through Saturday. That is up from 2.486m head during the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $83.125, down $0.225,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $75.100, up $0.000

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $94.400, down $0.250,

