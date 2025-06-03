Hogs Close Mixed, with Nearbys Weaker

Lean hog futures were mixed on Tuesday, with front months down 40 to 62 cents and August holding onto gains, up 55 cents. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $98.84 on Tuesday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was up $1.06 on May 30, at $95.90.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Tuesday morning was $106.11, back down 64 cents. The rib was the only primal reported higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter on Tuesday was estimated at 482,000 head by the USDA, taking the weekly total to 945,000 had. That is down 12,699 head from the same week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $100.225, down $0.625,

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $104.575, down $0.400

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $106.450, up $0.550,

