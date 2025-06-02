Hogs Close Mixed on Monday

Lean hog futures pulled back on Monday, with June down 47 cents. Other contracts were a nickel to $1 higher. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was not reported on Monday morning with light volume, as the 5-day rolling average is at $98.04. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 71 cents on May 29, at $94.84.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Monday afternoon was $106.75, back down 47 cents. Federally inspected hog slaughter on Monday was estimated at 463,000 head by the USDA. That is down 18,540 head from the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $100.850, down $0.475,

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $104.975, up $0.050

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $105.900, up $0.875,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.