Hog Traders Switch Focus to Tuesday

Lean hogs saw mixed action to close out the Monday session with contracts 15 to 60 cents higher and the summer contracts down a dime to 27 cents. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price down $2.14 in the Monday afternoon report at $86.43. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 16 cents on May 16 at $92.29.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 92 cents higher in the Monday PM report at $101.77. The ham was the only primal reported lower, with the rest reported higher and the rib leading the way, up $3.30. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 482,000 head. That is up 21,000 head from the week prior and 9,832 head above the same Monday last year.

Jun 24 Hogs closed at $96.925, up $0.425,

Jul 24 Hogs closed at $99.950, down $0.100

Aug 24 Hogs closed at $99.200, down $0.275,

