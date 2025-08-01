Stocks

Hog Traders Look to Close Out the Week

August 01, 2025 — 02:34 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures closed out July with gains of a dime to 60 cents on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price was back down $1.67 from the previous day, at $111.67 on Thursday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was up a dime at $110.51 on July 29.

Export Sales for pork totaled 17,003 MT in the week ending on 7/24, which was a 6-week low. Shipments were tallied at 27,573 MT, back up from the week prior. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA’s Thursday PM FOB plant pork cutout value was $2 lower at $114.00 per cwt. The ham was the only primal reported higher with the belly leading the charge lower, down $10.83. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 479,000 head for Thursday, with the week to date total at 1.859 million head after a revised Wednesday total (8,000 head lower). That was 2,000 head below last week and down 45,418 head from the same week last year.

Aug 25 Hogs  closed at $107.125, up $0.100,

Oct 25 Hogs  closed at $89.575, up $0.375

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $81.725, up $0.525,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.