Hog Prices Drop by Triple Digits

Front month lean hog futures settled the session with $1.12 to $1.45 losses for Tuesday. The Feb contract now sits at a 75c loss for the week’s move. The National Average Base Hog price fell by $2.26 to $53.96 in the AM report. The 11/30 CME Lean Hog Index was down by 77 cents to $70.58.

The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value increased another 31 cents in the Tuesday AM report to $84.74. Monday’s FI hog slaughter was marked at 488,000 head. That is up from 476k last week and was 2k head more than the same week last year.

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $66.825, down $1.225,

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $69.350, down $1.450

Feb 24 Pork Cutout closed at $81.250, down $0.550,

