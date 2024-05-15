Hog Mixed on Wednesday

News & Insights

Lean hogs are mixed on Wednesday, with June down 70 cents, with other contracts slightly above unch. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was up $1.17 from the Tuesday afternoon print at $92.00 on Wednesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 7 cents on May 13 at $91.29.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was back up 81 cents in the Wednesday AM report at $102.32. The belly, loin, and butt primals were in a range of $2.18 to $2.52 higher, with the rest of the primals reported lower. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 480,000 head, taking the week to date total to 941,000 head. That is 18,000 head below last week but 5,292 head above the same week last year.

Jun 24 Hogs  are at $97.625, down $0.700,

Jul 24 Hogs  are at $101.000, up $0.075

Aug 24 Hogs  is at $100.025, up $0.125,

