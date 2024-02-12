Hog Futures Extending Pullback

News & Insights

February 12, 2024 — 02:40 pm EST

Lean hog futures are off their lows into midday, but still 22 to 27 cents in the red. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was withheld for confidentiality on Monday morning, the Friday afternoon quote was $63.79. The CME Lean Hog Index was $74.02 on 2/6, up by another 16 cents.  

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was up by $3.47 in the Monday morning update to $89.44. Hams were the driver with a $9.91 increase. The weekly pork production was shown at 570.4 million lbs. That was 2.8% lower for the week but was up 6.7% yr/yr. Hog slaughter was down 2.6% for the week with 2.622m head 

Feb 24 Hogs  are at $73.700, up $0.025,

April 24 Hogs  are at $80.850, down $0.300

Feb 24 Pork Cutout  is at $85.800, up $1.100,

