HNP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Huaneng Power International Inc (Symbol: HNP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.13, changing hands as low as $16.01 per share. Huaneng Power International Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HNP's low point in its 52 week range is $12.79 per share, with $23.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.