HMN Financial (HMNF) Declares $0.08 Dividend

HMN Financial said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on June 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.53%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 2.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=228).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in HMN Financial. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMNF is 0.07%, a decrease of 52.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 2,667K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M3F holds 343K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 319K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing an increase of 24.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMNF by 16.67% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 308K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMNF by 99.96% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 283K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMNF by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Grace & White holds 194K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HMN Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HMN Financial, Inc. and the Bank are headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. Home Federal Savings Bank operates twelve full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson, La Crescent, Owatonna, Rochester (4), Spring Valley and Winona, one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa, and one full service office in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. The Bank also operates a loan origination office located in Sartell, Minnesota.

