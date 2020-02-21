HLX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (Symbol: HLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.30, changing hands as low as $8.24 per share. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.75 per share, with $10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.29.

