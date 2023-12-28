HLIT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Harmonic, Inc. (Symbol: HLIT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.92, changing hands as high as $12.93 per share. Harmonic, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLIT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.80 per share, with $18.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.93.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.