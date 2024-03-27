HL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hecla Mining Co (Symbol: HL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.46, changing hands as high as $4.47 per share. Hecla Mining Co shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HL's low point in its 52 week range is $3.33 per share, with $7 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.