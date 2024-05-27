News & Insights

Hitachi High-Tech, Roche Extend Partnership

May 27, 2024 — 01:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Hitachi High-Tech and Roche have extended their partnership, committing to at least 10 years of additional collaboration, Roche said in a statement on Monday.

Roche noted that the renewed partnership combines best in class engineering capabilities with cutting edge science to accelerate the availability of new solutions for customers and patients worldwide. Upcoming launches of the new cobas c703 & ISE neo units and cobas Mass Spec solution are testament to the partnership's dedication to continued innovation.

Roche and Hitachi High-Tech have been collaborating to bring innovative new diagnostics to those that need them most since 1978.

