Himax Technologies - ADR (HIMX) Declares $0.48 Dividend

Himax Technologies - ADR said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.48 per share. Previously, the company paid $1.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.11%, the lowest has been 1.22%, and the highest has been 25.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.67 (n=132).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Himax Technologies - ADR. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 8.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIMX is 0.30%, an increase of 185.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.27% to 32,839K shares. The put/call ratio of HIMX is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.84% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Himax Technologies - ADR is 8.07. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.84% from its latest reported closing price of 6.57.

The projected annual revenue for Himax Technologies - ADR is 1,022MM, a decrease of 1.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yiheng Capital Management holds 5,128K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 3,189K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,389K shares, representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMX by 13.85% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,930K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,051K shares, representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMX by 14.55% over the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 1,460K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,410K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 99.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMX by 13,121.14% over the last quarter.

Himax Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The company is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, smartphone, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, the company designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, and LCOS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays (HUD)

