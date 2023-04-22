Highwoods Properties (HIW) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Highwoods Properties said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.90%, the lowest has been 3.61%, and the highest has been 9.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.14 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Highwoods Properties. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIW is 0.21%, an increase of 6.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 121,745K shares. The put/call ratio of HIW is 2.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Highwoods Properties is $28.05. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 22.81% from its latest reported closing price of $22.84.

The projected annual revenue for Highwoods Properties is $852MM, an increase of 2.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 17,250K shares representing 16.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,240K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 2.46% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,691K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,782K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 3.34% over the last quarter.

CSRSX - Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Class L holds 4,171K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CSRIX - Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares holds 3,861K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,249K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,070K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Highwoods Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

