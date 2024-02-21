High Dividend ETF (HDV) Hits a New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares Core High Dividend ETF HDV is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 12% from its 52-week low price of $93.46/share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

HDV in Focus

iShares Core High Dividend ETF offers exposure to established, high-quality U.S. companies. It has key holdings in health care, energy and consumer staples with double-digit exposure each. HDV charges 8 bps in annual fees (see: all the Large Cap Value ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The dividend corner of the broad investing world has been an area to watch lately. This is especially true as dividend-focused products offer safety in the form of payouts and stability through mature companies that are less volatile to the large swings in stock prices. Dividend-paying securities are major sources of consistent income for investors when returns from equity markets are at risk.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, HDV has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.