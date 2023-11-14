News & Insights

Markets

HHLA Group Q3 Profit Declines, Revenue Down 7.7%; Projects Significant Decrease In 2023 Revenue

November 14, 2023 — 03:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG reported that its third quarter profit after tax and minority interests was 3.7 million euros, a decline of 85.7% from a year ago. EBIT was 25.3 million euros, down 57.1%. Third quarter revenue was 362.9 million euros, a decline of 7.7%.

For the nine month period, profit after tax and minority interests was 11.9 million euros, a decline of 83%. Operating result or EBIT decreased by 52.8 percent to 75.6 million euros. Revenue was 1.09 billion euros, down 7.1%.

HHLA Group noted that the ongoing war in Ukraine, geopolitical tensions, inflation and rising interest rates put pressure on consumer and industrial demand and are continuing to hinder the global economic recovery in the aftermath of the pandemic.

For 2023, overall, the Group projects a significant decrease in revenue. The operating result or EBIT is still expected to be between 115 million euros and 135 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.