HFFG or KRYAY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Food - Miscellaneous stocks have likely encountered both HF FOODS GROUP INC. (HFFG) and Kerry Group PLC (KRYAY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

HF FOODS GROUP INC. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Kerry Group PLC has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that HFFG likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than KRYAY has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

HFFG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.20, while KRYAY has a forward P/E of 14.86. We also note that HFFG has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KRYAY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.71.

Another notable valuation metric for HFFG is its P/B ratio of 0.48. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, KRYAY has a P/B of 2.05.

These metrics, and several others, help HFFG earn a Value grade of A, while KRYAY has been given a Value grade of C.

HFFG stands above KRYAY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that HFFG is the superior value option right now.

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HF FOODS GROUP INC. (HFFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kerry Group PLC (KRYAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.