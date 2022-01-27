Hewlett Packard's (HPE) GreenLake Selected by CDW UK

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently announced that leading multi-brand tech solutions provider, CDW Corporation CDW, has selected HPE’s edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake, to enhance ServiceWorks in the U.K.

CDW’s ServiceWorks is a suite of core information technology (“IT”) services that makes consumption of high-performance computing services more palatable. It helps businesses transform IT infrastructure to public cloud while optimizing costs of core IT services and improving productivity through flexibility and professionalism. ServiceWorks provides a cloud-based commercial model whereby workloads are modernized and upgraded, which in turn releases hired IT specialists from mundane tasks of utilizing outdated equipment.

Per the agreement, HPE will accelerate new service deployment and enable better customer experiences for ServiceWorks DaaS (Desktop-as-a-service) solution, which aids critical workload businesses deliver applications and data from a secure platform. This expansion will aid CDW to address growing customer demands with increased flexibility by reducing chances of unnecessary capital investments.

With HPE GreenLake’s efficient pay-per-usage financial model, CDW will be able to flexibly check alignment of cost & revenues, thereby improving its predictability, visibility and control over further investments on service solutions.

The GreenLake cloud platform runs HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack Hub, an integrated hybrid cloud that incorporates compute, storage, and networking, to provide Azure-consistent services to the telecommunication company from its data centers.

HPE’s centralized portal, GreenLake Central, will enable CDW to better manage costs, utility, compliance, and security across the entire private cloud platform with its fast and efficient hybrid cloud services. It is worth mentioning that CDW will accelerate time-to-market for new services transforming digitally through this collaboration.

HPE GreenLake offers customers better visibility into resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads. The services ensure the administration of applications and data. The edge-to-cloud platform added more than 300 new customers in the last quarter, taking the total customer count to more than 1250.

HPE has recently signed multiple agreements with enterprises outside the United States for its GreenLake brand’s offerings. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the platform-as-a-service company reported that 67% of its total revenues came from outside the United States.

Recently, Germany’s SV Werder Bremen soccer club selected the company’s Ezmeral software analytics and data lakehouse solution, which is available on HPE GreenLake platform, to enhance analytical intelligence and fan experiences through digital transformation. In a separate deal, GreenLake was recently selected by renowned safety and compliance solutions provider, J. J. Keller & Associates, for digitization.

Prior to that, in December 2021, NTT Business Solutions, a member company of Japan’s leading network and system integrator, selected HPE GreenLake to deliver its growing ‘Regional Revitalization Cloud’ and provide a hybrid cloud service to local governments, educational institutions and businesses across western Japan. In a separate agreement, Barclays selected GreenLake to deliver its global private cloud platform.

In November 2021, Ficomirrors, a global automotive supplier to automakers worldwide, selected HPE GreenLake to improve production efficiency and power a flexible manufacturing system. In October, CARDNET, Japan’s leading credit card payment network, selected the edge-to-cloud platform to deliver a robust, agile cloud service and support the growing demand for digital payment and settlement services in the country.

In the same month, Ireland-based global airports and travel retail group, daa, selected HPE’s GreenLake to power its mission-critical operational services amid the pandemic-induced turmoil.

In September, South Korea-based SK Inc. C&C selected GreenLake to transform an internal VDI system into a new cloud service. Prior to that, HPE signed a $2-billion contract with the National Security Agency to deliver high-performance computing technology services through GreenLake.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Hewlett Packard currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while CDW carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Two other top-ranked stocks from the broader computer and technology sector include the largest global Customer Relationship Management vendor Salesforce CRM flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 and the graphic processing unit maker NVIDIA Corporation NVDA carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised downward by 7.6% to 73 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved upward by 0.43% to $4.68 per share in the last 60 days.

Salesforce’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 44.2%. CRM stock has depreciated 6.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 13 cents to $1.22 per share over the past 90 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 19 cents to $4.33 per share in the past 90 days.

NVIDIA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 7.7%. Shares of NVDA have soared 76.3% in the past year.

