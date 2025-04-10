Hess Corporation Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Hess Corporation (HES) is a leading global energy player with a market cap of $39.3 billion. The company, headquartered in New York City, focuses on oil and natural gas exploration and production, with operations spanning several strategic regions worldwide. Known for its commitment to advanced technologies and sustainable energy practices, Hess is scheduled to report its Q1 earnings on Thursday, April 24.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the oil and gas exploration company to report an adjusted profit of $1.93 per share, down 38.9% from $3.16 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarterly reports.

More Top Stocks Daily:

HES' adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share for the last quarter exceeded the consensus estimate by 16.6%, driven by higher-than-expected production volumes, strong realized crude oil prices, and effective cost discipline across its operations.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect HES’ EPS to plunge 21.7% from $9.68 in fiscal 2024. However, the outlook brightens in fiscal 2026, with earnings expected to rebound sharply, rising 37.7% year-over-year to $10.44.

Shares of Hess have declined 11.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 4.7% rise but has surpassed the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE) 15.5% fall over the same period.

Hess closed over 2% lower on Apr. 7, extending its recent losses as broader energy stocks and service providers declined for a second consecutive session. The sell-off was triggered by a sharp drop in WTI crude oil prices, which hit a four-year low, fueling concerns over weakening demand and potential oversupply in the global energy market.

Nevertheless, the consensus opinion on HES stock is moderately bullish, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Of the 15 analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and nine indicate a “Hold.”

HES' average analyst price target is $166.77, suggesting a potential upside of 22.7% from the current levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.