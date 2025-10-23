Heritage Financial Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $19.17 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $11.42 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Heritage Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $19.67 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Heritage Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.17 Mln. vs. $11.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.33 last year.

Total interest income: $79.51 Mln. vs $79.82 Mln. last year.

Total non-interest income: $8.33 Mln. vs $1.84 Mln. last year.

