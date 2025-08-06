Here's Why UPS Stock Slumped in July

Key Points Some of UPS' most profitable end markets are suffering from the ongoing trade conflict.

Management's operational strategy makes sense, but its capital allocation strategy is open to question.

Its better days are ahead of it, but it will take time for the recovery take place.

10 stocks we like better than United Parcel Service ›

UPS (NYSE: UPS) stock failed to deliver for investors in July. The stock declined by 14.6% according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There's little doubt about the reason for the monthly move, as most of it came after the release of a disappointing set of second-quarter earnings reports.

UPS disappoints the market

The package delivery company missed earnings estimates, declined to update on its full-year guidance again (management did this on the first-quarterearnings callin April), cited volume declines in its most profitable international trade lane (China to the U.S.), and served notice that one of its key end markets, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), are being inordinately impacted by the tariff conflict.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

As such, the level of uncertainty and range of potential outcomes were so wide as to encourage management not to give guidance. In a nutshell, the uncertainty and ever-changing tariff landscape is making it very hard for SMBs (an area UPS is highly focused on growing into) to plan.

It's understandable if the market didn't take all of this too well. On the other hand, what management is saying is also understandable. UPS relies on trade and requires its customers to have a clear understanding of the playing field, including the tariffs it incurs when importing goods from specific sources.

UPS operational and capital allocation policies

It's a somewhat frustrating scenario because management's strategic direction makes sense. The company is focusing on optimizing profitability in its network by growing selected higher-margin end markets, such as SMBs and healthcare, while eschewing lower-margin deliveries for Amazon. Meanwhile, its investments in technology (smart facilities, automation, etc.) to create the "network of the future" also make sense, and will allow it to consolidate facilities due to increased productivity.

What's more questionable is its capital allocation policy of spending $1 billion on buybacks during an uncertain trading environment, and continuing to commit to $5.5 billion in dividends when trailing-12-month free cash flow (FCF) is just $3.7 billion.

To be fair, UPS aims to pay 50% of its earnings per share, not FCF, in dividends, but even on this basis, the $6.56 annual dividend per share is 99% of the Wall Street full-year earnings-per-share consensus estimate of $6.63 per share. Its balance sheet is solid enough to pay it, but quite often, solid balance sheets can be used, notably in downturns, to make acquisitions or accelerate investment in its network.

It's a particularly relevant point as UPS does have an excellent track record of generating returns from its investments.

Either way, the market is not impressed by UPS right now, so whether it's due to the trading environment or management, the stock's decline in July is a reality.

Should you invest $1,000 in United Parcel Service right now?

Before you buy stock in United Parcel Service, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and United Parcel Service wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $619,036!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,092,648!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,026% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.