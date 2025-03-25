Here's Why Retain Strategy is Apt for Transocean Stock Now

Transocean Ltd. RIG is a premier offshore drilling contractor, renowned for its dominance in the deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling markets, with a legacy tracing back nearly a century and headquarters now in Steinhausen, Switzerland. The company operates one of the industry's most sophisticated fleets, including dynamically positioned drillships and semi-submersibles, serving key clients in the oil and gas sector.

Transocean’s importance to the global energy landscape lies in its ability to tackle frontier drilling projects that unlock vital oil and gas reserves, boosting energy security and economic growth for nations dependent on fossil fuels. Its role in the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill casts a spotlight on safety and environmental risks. Transocean’s expertise and scale continue to make it an indispensable partner in meeting the world’s persistent demand for offshore energy resources.

As the energy industry grows, many investors are closely watching the RIG stock to see if it is a good time to buy. The stock has had its ups and downs, leaving investors wondering what the best move is. Let us take a closer look at the factors influencing the RIG stock’s performance and assess whether it is a good time to invest or if a more cautious strategy would be wiser.

Key Factors Driving the RIG Stock’s Performance

Industry-Leading Fleet and High Utilization: RIG operates the most technically advanced ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment fleet, securing premium day rates. Nearly full utilization through mid-2026 highlights strong demand for its rigs, especially 7th and 8th-generation drillships. This highlights its competitive advantage and the trust placed by major oil companies.

Strong Backlog and Revenue Visibility: With a backlog of $8.3 billion, RIG provides revenue visibility through long-term contracts. Its high-specification rigs secure contracts above $500,000/day, ensuring stable cash flow.

Technological Innovations Enhancing Margins: The company is a leader in offshore drilling technology, implementing automation and robotics to improve efficiency. The introduction of 20K PSI subsea completions and automated riser systems boosts operational reliability and cost savings.

Positive Market Outlook for Deepwater CapEx: Offshore drilling activity is expected to strengthen, with deepwater CapEx projected to more than double in 2026 and 2027. RIG’s assets are well-positioned to capitalize on this upcycle.

Balance Sheet Deleveraging Efforts: Management is focused on improving liquidity and reducing debt. With $1.5 billion in liquidity and operational efficiencies in place, the company aims to enhance financial stability and shareholder returns.

Factors That Could Weaken the RIG Stock

Significant Debt Burden and Interest Expenses: RIG has more than $6 billion in debt, leading to high-interest costs that weigh on profitability. Net interest expense for 2025 is projected at $550-$555 million, impacting cash flow and flexibility.

Ongoing Net Losses and Impairments: The company reported a net loss of $512 million for 2024, including a $755 million asset impairment charge. Despite strong revenues, continued losses raise concerns about long-term financial health.

Potential Rig Oversupply and Day-Rate Pressure: While RIG secures high day rates, the broader offshore drilling market faces supply-demand imbalances. A temporary oversupply in 2025 could pressure pricing, impacting revenue growth.

High Capital Expenditures and Maintenance Costs: RIG’sOperating and maintenance expenses reached $2.3 billion in 2024, with ongoing costs expected to remain high. The company’s specialized fleet requires significant investment to stay competitive.

RIG's Underperformance Compared With Peers: In the last three months, RIG has seen its share price drop 8.8%, a concerning figure for investors. This decline is particularly noticeable compared with the overall oil and gas sector, which increased 4.4%. Furthermore, other companies in the Drilling Oil and Gas sub-industry, like Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN with a 10.1% rise, Valaris Ltd VAL with a 2.4% loss and Royal Vopak VOPKY with a 5% loss, have performed better than RIG. This disparity likely causes worry among RIG shareholders about its performance and the value of their investment.

Analysing 3-Month Price Movement



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verdict for the RIG Stock

Transocean benefits from a strong competitive position, backed by its advanced fleet and high utilization, ensuring demand for rigs through mid-2026. The company’s $8.3 billion backlog provides solid revenue visibility and its technological innovations enhance operational efficiency, boosting profit margins. Additionally, a positive outlook for offshore drilling and efforts to improve liquidity are promising.

However, RIG faces significant challenges, including a heavy debt load exceeding $6 billion, ongoing net losses and asset impairments, which could affect profitability. Furthermore, market oversupply, high operational costs and recent underperformance compared with peers may put pressure on growth and the stock’s performance.

Given this mix of strengths and potential challenges, investors should wait for a more opportune entry point instead of adding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolios. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

