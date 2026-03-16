Here's Why Genpact Stock Is a Compelling Pick for You Right Now

Genpact Limited G is benefiting from its strength in business process outsourcing (BPO) services, supported by its domain expertise in business analytics, and digital and consulting services.

Genpact Limited Revenue (TTM)

Genpact Limited revenue-ttm | Genpact Limited Quote

The company’s focus on integrating processes, analytics and digital technologies positions it as a leader in industry-specific solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market. Its offerings span areas such as user experience, order and supply-chain management, data engineering, digital content management, risk management, direct procurement, logistics services, aftermarket support, industrial asset optimization and engineering services.

The company’s consistent focus on advancing its AI provides significant growth opportunities. Its Digital Smart Enterprise Process (SEP) boosts efficiency and improves process quality with advanced domain-specific digital technologies, Lean Six Sigma methodologies and experience-centric principles, collectively enhancing the performance of clients’ business processes. Recently, G expanded its partnership with Humana, an American healthcare services and insurance products provider, to support the latter’s AI-enabled enterprise transformation across revenue cycle management, procurement and finance and accounting.

Genpact serves about one-fourth of Fortune Global 500 companies in banking and financial services, insurance, consumer goods and retail, life sciences and healthcare, infrastructure, manufacturing industries and capital markets companies, including Boeing, Citigroup, Hyatt, Aon, Bayer, McKesson, PayPal, Walmart and Walgreens Boots Alliance. Recently, it partnered with Vesco, a Fortune 500 company and provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics, services, and supply-chain solutions, to reimagine Vesco’s finance function, including an overhaul of its Accounts Payable process.

The company consistently makes efforts to return value to shareholders through both share repurchases and growing dividend payments. Genpact paid dividends of $80.5 million, $91.8 million, $100 million, $108 million and $100 million, while repurchasing shares worth $298.2 million, $214.1 million, $225.4 million, $252.7 million and $225.5 million in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Other Factors That Make Genpact an Attractive Pick

Solid Rank & VGM Score: G carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A at present. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment option now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: Over the past 60 days, four estimates for the first quarter of 2026 and six for full-year 2026 have moved northward, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 and full-year 2026 earnings has increased 11% and 10%, respectively, over the aforementioned period.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: G has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.2%.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Genpact’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion, suggesting an increase of 6.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level. For 2026, the consensus estimate is pegged at $5.4 billion, indicating a year-over-year rise of 7.1%.

The consensus estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 93 cents per share, indicating 10.7% year-over-year growth. For 2026, the consensus mark is pegged at $4.01 per share, implying 9.9% year-over-year growth.

Peer Performance

A couple of other top-ranked stocks in the broader Computer and Technology sector are Autodesk, Inc. ADSK and Analog Devices, Inc. ADI.

Autodesk currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.2%. ADSK delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.5%.

Analog Devices also holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, with a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.4%. ADI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.1% on average.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.