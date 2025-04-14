Stocks

Here's What to Expect From Gilead Sciences’ Next Earnings Report

April 14, 2025 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by Kritika Sarmah for Barchart->

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), based in Foster City, California, is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing groundbreaking therapies for diseases like HIV, liver conditions, cancer, and inflammation. Its market cap currently stands at $129 billion

Gilead is poised to release its fiscal Q1 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 24. Ahead of the event, analysts expect GILD to report a profit of $1.73 per share, up 231.1% from the loss of $1.32 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters, which is impressive.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect GILD to report EPS of $7.86, up 70.1% from $4.62 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is likely to rise 5.6% annually to $8.30 in FY2026. 

GILD stock has delivered robust gains over the past year, surging 51%, outpacing the S&P 500’s ($SPX3.2% gains and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV2.9% decline over the same time frame.

On Mar. 20, shares of Gilead Sciences dropped 2.5% following reports that the Health and Human Services Department is considering cuts to federal funding for HIV prevention programs. Gilead, which has a leading portfolio of HIV treatments, including prevention drugs like Descovy and Truvada, saw its stock dip as investors reacted to the potential funding reductions.

The consensus opinion on GILD stock is cautiously bullish, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Among the 29 analysts covering the stock, 17 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and 12 suggest “Hold.” 

GILD’s average analyst price target is $112.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.3% from the current price levels. 

