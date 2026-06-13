Here's What the Estimated 2027 Social Security COLA Could Do to the Maximum Benefit Next Year

Key Points

The maximum Social Security benefit in 2026 is $5,181 per month.

Social Security benefits are estimated to get a 3.8% boost next year.

You'll need a high income throughout your career to take home the largest checks.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Social Security's richest beneficiaries will get richer next year, with the maximum benefit set to take a substantial leap thanks to the 2027 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). We won't know the official COLA until mid-October, but a new projection gives us a rough idea of where checks might end up.

Unfortunately, only a lucky few will receive the largest benefits next year. Here's how to know if you'll be one of them, and how much more the max checks could be worth in 2027.

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What the maximum Social Security benefit could look like in 2027

The maximum Social Security benefit for 2026 is $5,181 per month, or $62,172 per year. That's already a pretty big chunk of money, but it will get even better once the 2027 COLA takes effect.

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan senior group, estimates that the 2027 Social Security COLA will come in at around 3.8%. This is a substantial increase over the 2.8% COLA that beneficiaries saw this year.

A 3.8% COLA would raise the $5,181 max monthly benefit to $5,378 per month, giving the richest beneficiaries $64,536 per year. Some seniors could live comfortably on that amount alone. Unfortunately, only a lucky few will receive checks this big next year.

Why you won't get the max checks, and what to expect instead

Claiming the maximum Social Security benefit requires you to do three things:

Work for at least 35 years before retiring. Earn the maximum taxable earnings in all 35 of those years. Apply for Social Security when you turn 70.

While many people check the first box, almost everyone fails the second. You'd need to earn the equivalent of $184,500 in 2026 dollars in 35 separate years. Most people never earn that much in a single year, so the maximum benefit is off the table. Those who claim Social Security before 70 further reduce their checks.

If you're trying to get a rough idea of how much you can expect from the program next year, it's better to look at the average Social Security benefit. This is $2,081 as of April 2026. A 3.8% COLA would bring that to $2,160 per month.

That might be less than what you were hoping for, but know that it's not set in stone. The COLA could still increase between now and the official announcement in October. Just be aware that higher COLAs occur amid higher inflation, so extra money will likely go toward higher living costs rather than improving your lifestyle.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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