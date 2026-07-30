Here's What the Average and Maximum 2027 Social Security COLA Increase Could Look Like, According to Recent Estimates

Key Points

The 2027 Social Security COLA will likely be somewhere around 3.8%.

This could add $197 to monthly Social Security benefits.

The Social Security Administration will officially announce the COLA on Oct. 14, 2026.

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Nearly a month into the third quarter of 2026, the 2027 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) projections are beginning to come into focus. We're still missing several key numbers needed for the official calculation, but we have a rough idea of where things could end up.

The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan senior group, estimates the 2027 COLA will be around 3.8%. While that's larger than most COLAs over the last 50 years, it may not go as far as you'd hoped. Here's how much a 3.8% COLA could add to the average and maximum benefits next year.

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What a 3.8% Social Security COLA could do to the average and maximum checks in 2027

The average Social Security retirement benefit as of June 2026 is about $2,084 per month. The maximum benefit this year is $5,181 per month. Both of these benefits will increase next year, though the COLA might not be enough to counter all the inflation-related price hikes you've been dealing with throughout 2026.

A 3.8% boost would add $79 to the average retirement benefit and about $197 to the maximum benefit, bringing them to $2,163 and $5,378 per month, respectively. Most people will fall toward the lower end of this range, and some may even get less than the $79 average increase.

But remember, this isn't locked in yet. We won't know the official 2027 COLA until the Social Security Administration announces it on Oct. 14, 2026. There's still a chance it comes in a little higher or lower than current estimates. It all depends on what inflation does over the next few months.

How to know what the COLA will do for your checks next year

Once we know the actual 2027 Social Security COLA, you can get an idea of how much it will add to your future checks by adding the percentage to your existing benefit. But keep in mind that this could be a bit off if you're also on Medicare. Your Part B premiums will likely increase next year, too, which could offset some of the COLA gains.

The Social Security Administration will send you a personalized COLA notice in December that shows your exact 2027 benefit amount. That should still leave you with a few weeks to build next year's budget before your new checks, with the COLA included, start coming in.

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