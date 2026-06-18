Here's How to Invest in the $200 Billion Humanoid Robot Future With ETFs

The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered automation is accelerating the integration of humanoid robots across a multitude of industries, fundamentally reshaping the future of work. From logistics and manufacturing to healthcare and hospitality, these versatile machines are being deployed to fill critical labor gaps and perform tasks that need a human touch.

This paradigm shift is putting a spotlight on the companies at the forefront of manufacturing these physical AI units, as well as the specialized firms supplying critical supportive hardware components like actuators, sensors and semiconductors. By extension, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) holding these diverse baskets of stocks are emerging as prime vehicles for long-term growth.

Investing early in this technological shift is critical, as 3 billion humanoid robots are expected to be in service by 2060, working across factories, airports, shops, hospitals, construction sites and homes (as per a study result cited in Forbes).

Therefore, identifying the pioneering companies in this space and the ETFs holding them right now, as we have done below, provides forward-thinking investors with a highly profitable opportunity to ride the wave of this industrial revolution.

Global Acceleration of Humanoid Robot Manufacturing

Over the past year, the race to commercialize humanoid robots has intensified dramatically. What was once confined to research labs is now rapidly entering the real world.

Leading automotive manufacturers are at the forefront of this adoption, with companies like Hyundai Motor planning to deploy Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robots in its plants, while BMW is in the early stages of using humanoid robots for car manufacturing in Europe.

Tesla TSLA continues to push forward with its Optimus project, training the robots for simple tasks within its own Gigafactories, with ambitions for broader deployment. The company plans to begin commercial sales of this humanoid robot to the public by the end of 2027.

Beyond automakers, specialized companies are also expanding their footprint in the humanoid robot industry. For example, ABB Ltd ABBNY, a global technology leader in electrification and automation, focuses on advancing Physical AI and dexterous manipulation, bringing the sensing and grasping capabilities of humanoids to traditional industrial robotics and collaborative robots through its ABB Robotics division.

Earlier this week, ABB Robotics joined forces with PSYONIC, a bionic company, to improve robotic gripping and dexterity using a new approach that utilizes real-world manipulation data from human prosthetic use.

On the other hand, core AI accelerators are focusing on software and AI integrated in humanoid robots. For instance, NVIDIA’s NVDA Isaac GR00T is an open reference platform for general-purpose humanoid robots that enables developers to build, train, test and deploy AI-powered robots.

Alphabet GOOGL, through its Google DeepMind, is developing advanced vision-language-action AI models that allow existing robots to perceive, reason, and complete complex, multi-step tasks using natural language commands.

Looking Ahead: A $200B Market Opportunity

The long-term outlook for the humanoid robotics industry is staggering. According to a comprehensive research report by Barclays, the global humanoid market, valued at just $2 billion to $3 billion today, is projected to reach a massive $200 billion by 2035 under an optimistic adoption curve. This exponential growth trajectory offers a clear signal for futuristic investors to add one or all of the aforementioned stocks to their portfolios.

However, picking an individual winner in this nascent stage of the industry poses immense risks. Consider Tesla as a prime example. Despite its immense promise, the company faces significant headwinds, including production timeline delays, regulatory hurdles, intense valuation scrutiny, and Wall Street analysts’ doubts about its core EV margins. A sudden setback in Tesla's automation timeline could disproportionately crush its stock price.

Against this backdrop, a more prudent and diversified approach for an investor is to invest in ETFs that offer a curated basket of stocks across the humanoid robotics value chain.

ETFs to Bet On

To safely capture the massive upside of the $200 billion opportunity offered by the humanoid robotic evolution, investors may target the following prominent robotics ETFs:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ

This fund, with net assets worth $3.51 billion, offers exposure to 62 companies that potentially stand to benefit from increased adoption and utilization of robotics and AI, including those involved with industrial robotics and automation, non-industrial robots, and autonomous vehicles. ABBNY holds the first spot in this fund, with 9.58% weightage, while NVDA holds the fourth position with 8.46% weightage.

BOTZ has rallied 21.1% over the past year. The fund charges 68 basis points (bps) as fees and traded at a good volume of 1.03 million shares in the last trading session.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ

This fund, with net assets worth $2.41 billion, offers exposure to 30-50 autonomous technology and robotics companies. TSLA holds the first spot in this fund, with 10.17% weightage, while GOOGL holds the sixth spot with 4.66% weightage.

ARKQ has surged 57.6% over the past year. The fund charges 75 bps as fees and traded at a volume of 0.21 million shares in the last trading session.

Roundhill Humanoid Robotics ETF HUMN

This fund, with net assets worth $85.4 million, offers exposure to 49 companies developing humanoid robots designed to operate in human environments, from factories to fulfillment centers. UB Tech Robotics holds the first spot in this fund, with 5.53% weightage, while TSLA holds the second spot with 4.94% weightage. Hyundai Motor holds the third spot in this fund, with 4.70% weightage.

HUMN has soared 41% over the past year. The fund charges 75 bps as fees and traded at a volume of 0.08 million shares in the last trading session.

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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