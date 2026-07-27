Here's How IDEXX Laboratories Is Placed Ahead of Q2 Earnings

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX is set to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.47, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.46%. IDEXX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.13%.

IDEXX’s Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.20 billion, indicating an increase of 8.3% from the year-ago figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS is pinned at $3.95, implying a rise of 8.8% from the year-ago figure.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of IDEXX’s Q2 Earnings

Estimates for second-quarter earnings have remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

Here’s a brief snapshot of the pet healthcare innovator’s performance leading up to the announcement.

Key Drivers of IDEXX’s Q2 Performance

Companion Animal Group (“CAG”)

The business is likely to have sustained its momentum in the second quarter of 2026, supported by continued volume growth and average global net price improvement. CAG Diagnostics' recurring revenues are expected to have been a key driver of this performance, with robust gains across both the U.S. and international regions.

IDEXX VetLab consumables might have benefited from volume expansion driven by net new customer gains in the premium instrument installed base and expanded testing utilization. CAG's premium instrument placements grew 12% year over year in the previous quarter, supported by more than 1,000 new and competitive catalyst placements globally, reflecting strong customer adoption. We expect this momentum to have continued in the second quarter as well.

Global Reference Lab revenues are likely to have improved in the second quarter, supported by an expanding customer base and sustained momentum from innovative offerings, such as IDEXX Cancer Dx. Within Veterinary Software, Services and Diagnostic Imaging Systems, recurring revenue growth was likely supported by continued momentum in its vertical SaaS strategy, driven by expanding cloud-based PIMS recurring revenues and increased adoption of the newly launched DR50 Plus platform.

On the flip side, ongoing macroeconomic and sector headwinds must have continued to restrict the full extent of CAG Diagnostics’ growth. Also, Rapid Assay results might have remained a drag, with the ongoing customer migration of pancreatic lipase testing to the Catalyst instrument platform.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAG’s second-quarter business revenues implies an increase of 8.3%.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. price-eps-surprise | IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Quote

Water

The segment’s revenues are expected to have benefited from both the United States and international regions. Yet, international business growth might have been impacted by supply-chain dynamics in the Middle East.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Water’s revenues implies 6.5% year-over-year growth.

Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (“LPD”)

Revenues in this division might have gained from an increase in test volumes, primarily in North America. We also expect stronger LPD performance across all regions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPD revenues indicates a 5.7% year-over-year increase.

What Our Model Says About IDXX

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: IDEXX Laboratories has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Top MedTech Picks

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Hinge Health Inc. HNGE has an Earnings ESP of +4.24% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is expected to release second-quarter 2026 results soon.

In the trailing four quarters, HINGE delivered an average earnings surprise of 179.54%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter EPS implies a decrease of 11.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX has an Earnings ESP of +40.60% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is expected to release second-quarter 2026 results soon.

NBIX’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 9.08%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter EPS calls for an increase of 112.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

West Pharmaceutical Services WST has an Earnings ESP of +1.09% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 23.

WST’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.37%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WST’s second-quarter EPS implies a rise of 13% from the year-ago reported figure.

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IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.