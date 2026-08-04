Here's 1 High-Upside Cryptocurrency That Investors Keep Underestimating

Key Points

LINK was cut in half over the past 12 months.

But it could rally as Chainlink locks in more blockchains and financial institutions.

10 stocks we like better than Chainlink ›

LINK (CRYPTO: LINK), the native token of the Chainlink oracle network, doesn't attract as much attention as blue chip cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). It's also plunged more than 50% over the past 12 months as fears of interest rate hikes and other macro headwinds chilled the broader crypto market. However, LINK has plenty of irons in the fire -- and it could soar much higher once the crypto market warms up again.

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What sets LINK apart from other cryptocurrencies?

Chainlink isn't a blockchain. It's a decentralized oracle network that fetches real-world data -- including news headlines, weather reports, stock tickers, sports scores, and shipping updates -- and delivers that information to developer-driven blockchains like Ethereum. Those developers use that real-time data to create decentralized apps (dApps).

Chainlink's network is powered by independent node operators, who aggregate that real-time data in exchange for LINK tokens. They can then stake (lock up) those tokens as collateral to earn interest-like rewards. But if they feed false data into the network, their tokens can be confiscated and their reputation scores (for attracting new requests) reduced.

LINK's entire supply of one billion tokens was pre-minted on Ethereum, and no more tokens can ever be created. But as Chainlink expands and attracts more developers and node operators, LINK's value should rise. Chainlink is already the world's largest oracle network, and it's working with major financial institutions such as UBS, JPMorgan, and Euroclear to accelerate blockchain transactions and tokenize real-world assets (RWAs).

It's also helping older platforms -- including SWIFT (for interbank transfers) and the DTCC (for U.S. stock trades) -- streamline their settlements. If the CLARITY Act finally passes, that regulatory clarity could prompt more financial institutions to tether their ecosystems to Chainlink, which in turn could lead more investors to value LINK as a utility token rather than a speculative altcoin.

How high could LINK soar?

If Chainlink becomes a "picks and shovels" play on decentralized apps and blockchain-driven upgrades for legacy financial institutions, LINK will attract much more attention. Some bullish analysts expect it to soar back to the double digits over the next few years.

That said, LINK's volatility could still curb Chainlink's near-term growth. If its institutional partners think the token is too volatile, they might negotiate private agreements in which their node operators are paid in stablecoins or even fiat currencies. But if LINK stabilizes and gradually appreciates, it could become just as important as Bitcoin or Ether.

















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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Chainlink, Ethereum, and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.