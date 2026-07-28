Henry Schein Prepares to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Henry Schein’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 3.74%.

Q2 Estimates for HSIC

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.36 billion, which suggests an increase of 3.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter EPS is pinned at $1.22, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 10.9%. The estimate has remained constant in the past 30 days.

Here’s a quick overview of the company’s performance leading up to this announcement.

Key Factors Likely to Have Driven HSIC’s Q2 Performance

Global Distribution and Value-Added Services

Within this segment, U.S. dental merchandise sales have likely remained solid, reflecting continued volume growth driven by sales initiatives introduced last year. Earlier Henry Schein One eClaims trends pointed to modest U.S. procedure growth, which may have continued in the second quarter, while patient traffic is expected to have remained stable to slightly positive. Solid sales volume growth may have also translated into continued market share gains. Internationally, Henry Schein’s dental merchandise sales are likely to have benefited from continued strength in the United Kingdom, Italy and Brazil.

U.S. dental equipment sales in the second quarter of 2026 may have gained from ongoing demand for traditional equipment, particularly from dental support organizations (DSOs), as they continued to invest in their practices. Henry Schein is likely to have benefited from exclusive supplier-initiated opportunities, with suppliers continuing to view the company as a strategic channel for market share expansion. However, softness in sales of Intraoral scanners and 3D printers from lower average selling prices from new market entrants may have persisted, putting pressure on digital equipment sales.

Henry Schein, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Henry Schein, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote

However, lower average selling prices from new market entrants are likely to have continued to weigh on intraoral scanner and 3D printer sales, putting pressure on digital equipment sales.

In the second quarter, International dental equipment sales may have seen robust performance in traditional equipment. Equipment sales growth was especially good in Germany, the U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The performance of the U.S. Medical distribution business may have benefited from strong growth in Home Solutions and dialysis. Henry Schein’s Global Value-Added Services may have also contributed favorably, driven by continued momentum in the international business solutions business.

Our model projects Henry Schein’s Global Distribution and Value-Added Services revenues to increase 2.9% year over year in the second quarter.

Global Specialty Products

The segment is likely to have witnessed a robust performance due to the solid demand for implants and biomaterials. As seen in the prior quarter, value implants growth, led by Henry Schein’s SIN and Biotech Dental businesses, may have continued to outpace growth in premium implants. Europe is also likely to have continued to outperform the United States, with strong clinical engagement supporting demand for premium implants.

The Endodontics business may have continued to benefit from expanded commercial reach through Henry Schein’s U.S. distribution team as well as select international channels.

We also expect favorable contribution from the Orthodontics business, aided by continued sales through the company’s U.S. dental distribution channel. In April 2026, the business announced the U.S. availability of Froggymouth, a myofunctional device manufactured by Biotech Dental Smiler designed to support the management of orofacial dysfunctions. This development may have also boosted the segment’s top line in the second quarter.

Going by our model, Global Specialty Products’ revenues are expected to increase 7.1% year over year.

Global Technology

In the second quarter, the segment may have continued to benefit from strong demand for its cloud-based software technology solutions. The ongoing integration of AI solutions into the global suite of practice management software solutions may have been a tailwind. Similar to the previous quarter, U.S. performance is expected to have been driven by the Dentrix Ascend practice management platform, while continued momentum in the Dentally cloud-based platform may have boosted international sales.

Henry Schein One also launched the Next Generation Clinical Workflow, a voice-driven, AI-enabled advancement embedded within the Dentrix Ascend platform. Built in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, it brings imaging, charting, diagnostics and treatment planning into a single, continuous experience, enabling practices to complete more tasks during a single patient visit. The launch is likely to have led to more customer adoption, aiding the company’s revenues.

Our model estimates indicate Global Technology revenues will grow 2% year over year.

What Our Model Suggests for HSIC

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates. This is exactly the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: Henry Schein has an Earnings ESP of +0.41%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Other Key MedTech Picks

Here are some other medical stocks worth considering, as these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:

CVS Health CVS has an Earnings ESP of +1.42% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5.

CVS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.79%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate expects the company’s second-quarter EPS to increase 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Labcorp LH has an Earnings ESP of +0.71% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30.

LH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.31%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter EPS calls for a rise of 10.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Cencora, Inc. COR has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 5.

COR’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 1.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate anticipates the company’s third-quarter EPS will increase 9.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.