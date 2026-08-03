Helus Pharma Appoints Michael Halstead CEO, Effective Immediately

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Cybin D/B/A Helus Pharma (HELP) announced that it has appointed Michael Halstead as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Halstead brings 25 years of industry experience, most recently serving as President of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI).

Before Intra-Cellular, Halstead was a senior leader at Warner Chilcott plc.

In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 0.90 percent lower at $7.75, after closing Friday's closing 3.93 percent down

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