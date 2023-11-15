News & Insights

Markets

HelloFresh Cuts FY Adj. EBITDA Outlook

November 15, 2023 — 08:48 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German meal kit company HelloFresh SE (HLFFF, HFG.F) said it has experienced in its North America segment somewhat lower revenue growth and higher expenses in the fourth quarter than previously anticipated. Therefore, the company narrowed revenue growth outlook and lowered adjusted EBITDA outlook for the fiscal year 2023.

The company narrowed its revenue growth outlook for the fiscal year 2023 on a constant currency basis from previously between 2% and 8% to now between 2% and 5%.

Further, the company lowered its annual adjusted EBITDA outlook to a range of 430 million euros - 470 million euros, from the prior estimation of 470 million euros - 540 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.