HelloFresh Cuts FY Adj. EBITDA Outlook

(RTTNews) - German meal kit company HelloFresh SE (HLFFF, HFG.F) said it has experienced in its North America segment somewhat lower revenue growth and higher expenses in the fourth quarter than previously anticipated. Therefore, the company narrowed revenue growth outlook and lowered adjusted EBITDA outlook for the fiscal year 2023.

The company narrowed its revenue growth outlook for the fiscal year 2023 on a constant currency basis from previously between 2% and 8% to now between 2% and 5%.

Further, the company lowered its annual adjusted EBITDA outlook to a range of 430 million euros - 470 million euros, from the prior estimation of 470 million euros - 540 million euros.

