HELLA Shareholders Approve All Items

(RTTNews) - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA said that its shareholders approved all items on the agenda with a large majority at today's Annual General Meeting.

It was decided to pay a dividend of 0.49 euros per share for the fiscal year 2021/2022.

In meetings following the Annual General Meeting, Wolfgang Ziebart was elected Chairman of the Shareholder Committee and Andreas Renschler was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board. On the Supervisory Board, Judith Buss will chair the Audit Committee

