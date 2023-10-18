HELLA 9-month Group Sales Climb - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLKHF), a maker of lighting systems for automotive sector, reported Wednesday that its nine-month Group sales increased 12.6 percent to 5.9 billion euros from last year's 5.3 billion euros.

Sales adjusted for exchange rate effects improved 16.8 percent to 6.2 billion euros.

The automotive supplier operating under the FORVIA umbrella brand said all its business groups contributed to the strong results.

In Lighting, sales improved 16.1 percent from last year to 2.9 billion euros, mainly due to higher production volumes in all regions and especially the increased demand for the latest lighting technologies from manufacturers of electric vehicles.

Electronics Business Group recorded sales growth of 9.7 percent to 2.5 billion euros, mainly due to the successful business with high-voltage battery management systems and radar sensors.

Lifecycle Solutions Business sales grew 9.7 percent to 0.8 billion euros, with main drivers being the strong spare parts business in Poland, Mexico and Brazil.

HELLA CEO Michel Favre said, "We are very successful in 2023. We are growing in all Business Groups and in all regions. Above all, we are addressing the major mobility market trends with our technologies."

The company will publish its full nine-month financial results on November 7.

