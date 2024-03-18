HELE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $115.42, changing hands as low as $114.69 per share. Helen of Troy Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HELE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HELE's low point in its 52 week range is $81.14 per share, with $143.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.28.

