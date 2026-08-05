Heineken Holding H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Heineken Holding N.V. (HEIOA.XC, HEIO.AS) reported first half profit to shareholders of 568 million euros compared to 380 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 2.05 euros compared to 1.34 euros. On beia basis, operating profit was 2.17 billion euros, up 6.7% on an organic basis, On beia basis, EPS was 2.29 euros, up 11.6%.

First half net revenue was 14.84 billion euros compared to 14.18 billion euros, prior year. On beia basis, revenue was 17.55 billion euros, an increase of 2.4%.

At last close on Amsterdam, Heineken Holding shares were trading at 72.40 euros, down 1.03%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.