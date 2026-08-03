HealthStream, Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $6.67 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $5.39 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to $83.73 million from $74.40 million last year.

HealthStream, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.67 Mln. vs. $5.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $83.73 Mln vs. $74.40 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 327.0 M To $ 332.0 M

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