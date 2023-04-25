Healthstream (HSTM) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Healthstream said on April 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.41%, the lowest has been 0.32%, and the highest has been 0.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.05 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthstream. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSTM is 0.10%, an increase of 19.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 24,035K shares. The put/call ratio of HSTM is 2.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Healthstream is 31.62. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 15.74% from its latest reported closing price of 27.32.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Healthstream is 290MM, an increase of 7.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,805K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,769K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSTM by 8.49% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 948K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 811K shares, representing an increase of 14.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSTM by 22.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 722K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 715K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares, representing an increase of 12.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSTM by 23.79% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 630K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSTM by 10.09% over the last quarter.

Healthstream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HealthStream is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations' greatest asset: their people. Its unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, nurse & staff scheduling, clinical education, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream's corporate office is in Nashville, Tennessee.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.