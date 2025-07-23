Healthcare Services Group Q2 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) announced Loss for its second quarter of -$32.37 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$32.37 million, or -$0.44 per share. This compares with -$1.79 million, or -$0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $458.49 million from $426.29 million last year.

Healthcare Services Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$32.37 Mln. vs. -$1.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.44 vs. -$0.02 last year. -Revenue: $458.49 Mln vs. $426.29 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.